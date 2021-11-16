Five-day road closure planned
Motorists may need to plan an alternative route if they drive on U.S. 341/Georgia 27 in early December.
All northbound and southbound lanes between Cowpen Creek and Pyles Creek roads will be closed to traffic beginning 5 a.m. on Dec. 6 and ending around 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a road improvement project. No traffic will be allowed to cross the railroad tracks until the work is completed.
Detour signage will be placed to reroute traffic while work is being conducted.
County officials said the dates for the work are subject to change and are likely to occur due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.
Motorists should expect extended travel times and delays, and are asked to avoid the closure area if possible.