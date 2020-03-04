Five candidates qualify for political office Tuesday
Five more candidates qualified on Tuesday for offices Glynn County voters will weigh in on in the 2020 election cycle.
Danny Merritt qualified for the First District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and will face incumbent Buddy Carter, who qualified Monday, in the May primary. Democratic challenger Joyce Griggs also qualified for the seat on Monday.
Two Democrats qualified for Glynn County Commission seats on Tuesday — Allen Booker, the incumbent in the District 5 seat, and Fred Griffith, aiming for the At-large Post 2 seat. Republican Walter Rafolski also qualified for the At-large Post 2 race on Tuesday. He will face Bo Clark in the Republican primary.
At-large Post 2 incumbent Bob Coleman announced last month that he would not seek reelection.
John Madala qualified Tuesday in the race for the District 3 seat on the Glynn County School Board.