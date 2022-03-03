Southeast Georgia Health System may have canceled the 2022 Bridge Run, but at least one group of fitness-minded residents was not going to let that stop them from achieving their goal.
Around the beginning of the year, Iguanas Seafood Restaurant General Manager Mike Harris started up the Team Iguana Fit initiative, which was based on a program he participated in when he worked at the SGHS, called Team Fit.
He enjoys working out on his own time, but it can be hard to find the motivation to get to exercise or hit the gym when he’s on his own.
“I flipped it and went to motivate others,” Harris said.
A large group close at hand was the staff of Iguanas Seafood. He went to Iguanas’ owner Jepter Butler in January with his idea. He loved it, and from there Harris worked out an exercise plan and set a goal for the program: to participate in the 2022 Bridge Run a month and a half later.
“The only way to do this was if we worked together and worked out at Bailey’s and walked three miles a week,” Harris said.
Harris once worked for Southeast Georgia Health System in the dietary services department before meeting Butler and taking the job at Iguana’s. The hospital’s Team Fit program was a hit with staff and quite effective at improving fitness, so, electing not to fix what wasn’t broken, he modeled Team Iguana Fit on it.
The team has walked three miles every week and regularly met up at Bailey’s Gym on Altama Avenue in Brunswick for strength workouts.
MacKenzie Watson, Iguana’s kitchen manager, isn’t a stranger to exercise. Recently he’s taken up kayaking, but joining the fitness team has so far been a good time.
“It’s definitely good team-building,” Watson said.
Tahlor Bell and Tyler Cantrell, bartenders at Iguana’s, were of a similar mind. Cantrell works out regularly but enjoyed the time with his co-workers. Bell likes hanging out with co-workers, too, but also liked the benefits of the exercises.
“I dropped eight pounds and a pants size so you know it’s worth something,” Bell said.
Team Iguana Fit turned out to be a huge success. Only one problem arose when it came time to show off the results of six weeks of training.
“The end goal was to do the Bridge Run and they canceled,” Butler said.
On the event’s website, a message informs visitors that a high transmission rate of COVID-19 led the SGHS to cancel the run to “protect our incredible sponsors, vendors and participants from exposure to the highly contagious omicron variant.”
The run was originally scheduled for Feb. 13, but better late than never, Butler said. Mid-morning on Wednesday, a group of 25 or so members of the restaurant’s staff and their friends and family gathered at the base of the bridge to get their team t-shirts and make the crossing on foot, escorted by two Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies.
Even Butler’s mother, Susie, got in on the excitement.
“I walk every morning. I figure I can tackle this bridge,” she said, pumping her arm up and down.
Even before they started up the bridge, Jepter Butler was ready to commit to the next goal.
“It’s been a hit, so yeah, we’re keeping (the program) around,” Butler said.
When looking to improve one’s fitness, Harris said there’s really no easy shortcut.
“The hard part is getting started,” Harris said, and recommended finding a partner to whom you can motivate and be motivated by.
After that, one’s goal should be to simply improve. Rather than immediately going for the top or comparing yourself to others, look at your own performance, Harris said.
“It’s not a competition to be the biggest, baddest, strongest or fastest, I don’t preach that,” Harris said. “I just want to see you moving. You will see results, and when you see that you’ll trust that you can improve yourself.”