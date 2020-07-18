When the nation shut down in March in reaction to the coronavirus, many states exempted outdoor exercise. Many got out on the water and bought out fishing bait and tackle, creating a shortage that continues as the disease has shut down factories and distributors, according to industry reports.
St. Simons Bait & Tackle has some combination rod-and-reel sets, but that wasn’t always the case.
“There was three weeks when we couldn’t get anything,’’ said Trish Wooten, who owns the store with her husband Mike.
The shop sells only rod-and-reel combinations because it is the most economical for the store and for the customers. Besides that, Wooten said that’s what people want.
Customers often come to St. Simons and make the decision to fish after they arrive. They buy tackle and bait, and ask where the fish in photos on the shop’s walls were caught.
For a time, nobody within 100 miles could get lead sinkers necessary for bottom fishing, the most popular method on the beach and pier.
St. Simons Bait & Tackle had plenty because, “We get ours locally. Everybody else’s comes from China,’’ she said.
As other states closed down, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp kept much of Georgia open and even going against local governments’ efforts to contain the spread of the virus. He countermanded the Glynn County Commission’s closure of the beaches and allowed short-term rentals to resume. As a result, people flocked to the Georgia coast.
On a single day early in the outbreak, Wooten said she had a couple from Mississippi and others from Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and New Orleans.
“I called them refugees. People needed a place to go,’’ she said.
Down the sidewalk at J.C. Strother Co., Gordon Strother said his rod-and-reel racks were sparse for a while, but the big store finally got in a shipment. As of Thursday, there were 16 combos on the rack.
“Plants are closed. Distributors aren’t shipping,’’ he said.
Shortages aren’t limited to fishing gear.
“We’re having trouble getting all kinds of stuff,’’ including disinfectants and masks, Strother said. “A lot of businesses expected this big slowdown and laid people off. People got used to not working.”
Strothers’ fishing tackle supplier said it didn’t have enough workers to even pull and ship orders.
“It’s been the strangest thing I’ve ever seen,’’ he said.
It’s not just the local businesses that are suffering. Walmart’s stock of fishing combinations appeared down by at least half last week. There were some displays of economy rod-and-reel combinations, but the racks that normally held well known brands were empty and some popular artificial baits were sold out entirely.
At least St. Simons Bait & Tackle had everything Noah Ashley needed for himself and his three young children who came from Bowling Green, Ken., to spend some time with his mother.
“Who knew we’d be fishing with masks on?” he said on the pier as they baited the hook on a single new rod-and-reel and tied chicken necks into a crab net.
“We’ve been enjoying the weather and the beaches,’’ and his two sons and daughter love fishing, he said.