Dawn Waters remembered the daily sound of Clarence Hilburn’s boots coming down the hall, his sleeves rolled up and a piping hot cup of coffee in hand.
Waters, the program manager of Blythe Island Regional Park, along with friends and family members offered these and other fond memories of Hilburn at a dedication ceremony for the newly named Clarence Hilburn Fishing Pier at Blythe Island Regional Park on Friday morning.
Hilburn, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 84, served on the park’s board from 1984 to 1990 and later as chairman of the board from 1990 until his resignation in 2016.
Friends of Hilburn such as Billy Brooks of Pine Ridge Baptist Church spoke of his devout faith and “magnetic” nature. He cited church members’ stories of Hilburn going out of his way to help others, and not expecting any recognition for it.
“People were drawn to him, but he didn’t live to be in the spotlight,” Brooks said.
Brooks even recalled Hilburn’s revered status at a local fast-food restaurant, where a table was saved for him every day to have his morning coffee.
Randall Hilburn spoke about his father’s upbringing during the Great Depression, service in the Air Force and his lifelong desire to raise Arabian horses. Above all, Randall noted that his father was committed to ensuring that the park benefited everyone in the community from the moment he began working there until the time he last visited it about a month before he passed.
“I cannot express enough how much he loved this place,” Randall Hilburn said.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning echoed these sentiments.
“A little bit of everything in this park has Clarence’s handprint on it,” Browning said, recalling Hilburn’s exemplary servitude.
After everyone had finished speaking, Browning, Randall and Ricky Hilburn and several other friends and family members cut the red ribbon opening the fishing pier and unveiled a new sign bearing Clarence Hilburn’s name.
Hilburn was born Feb. 18, 1933, in Newton, Ga. He was a 1951 graduate of Baker County High School, and served with the United States Air Force as a jet pilot during the Korean War. After his service, he was a forest ranger in Cook County for six years before moving to Brunswick to work for the Georgia Forestry Commission. He retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission in 1988 with 35 years of service.
In October 1988, he worked for the Glynn County Engineering Department as an inspector, manager and engineer for a total of 12 years before retiring again. Hilburn was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees for 35 years.
The Clarence Hilburn Fishing Pier is open to the public during park hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer.