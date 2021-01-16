Fishery council seeking nominations
The state Department of Natural Resources is seeking nominations for two seats on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
Appointees would represent Georgia for a three-year term on the regional fishery management body. The council oversees conservation and management of fish stocks in the federal 200-mile limit of the Atlantic between North Carolina and Key West. The council meets four weeks per year to review scientific information and develop fishery management plans. Meetings rotate between the member states and travel expenses are reimbursed.
Final nominations are made by Gov. Brian Kemp to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The application deadline is Feb. 15. Applicants must be Georgia residents and informed on the science, conservation and management practices of fishery resources.
To begin the application process, nominees must submit a biography to Kathy Knowlton, Coastal Resources Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 1 Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA 31520. Selected nominees will be asked to complete a full application.
For more information, visit fisheries.noaa.gov or fisherycouncils.org.