Fishery regulations do not change quickly, but over recent years, commercial fishermen have expressed frustration with the perceived impunity of the actions of sharks in federal waters from North Carolina south to Florida, and the desire to do something about it to protect their ability to do their jobs to the best extent possible.
That continued Wednesday during the public comment hour at the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting on Jekyll Island.
Mason Bowen, who comes from a fishing family and served on the SAFMC Mackerel Advisory Panel, said there at least needs to be an investigation into possible action.
“I would say this, and I’ve talked about it earlier — I have never seen sharks like we have now,” Bowen said. “I mean, if you want public comment about a species of fish that is just … it affects all the other fisheries. And that’s just a fact. If you walk in my shoes, you realize that there is, it is problematic. You say, ‘How can that be?’ Well, I guarantee if you hook a fish and there’s a shark chasing it, or a shark trying to eat it, then you understand how it becomes rough. There’s certainly a need for somebody to start looking at that.”
Several people mentioned efforts to ban shark fin sales, and expressed the opinion that doing so in this country would only make various problems worse.
“I know it hasn’t been discussed here at the meeting, but the Shark Allies — an organization based in California — is lobbying the Florida legislature and on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to introduce legislation that would ban the sale of shark fins on domestically harvested sharks,” said Bill Kelly of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen Association. “It would also ban the sale of (imported) shark fins from bonded dealers.
“We have some of the strictest rules and regulations in the world for shark fishing. We set the standard for conservation. These groups actually would be shooting themselves in the foot if this legislation would pass.”
Kelly said Robert Hueter of Mote Marine Labs in Sarasota explained that the banning of shark fin sales in the U.S. would backfire — instead of eliminating shark fishing in Florida, where they have stringent standards, they should be using shark fishing operations in the United States as an example to other countries around the world.
Stopping American shark fin sales, Kelly said, and throwing those fins in the garbage, doesn’t make any sense, won’t save sharks and the void would be filled by other countries that are not up to American standards, and he asked the council to take those concerns to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Marine Fisheries Service.
Florida fisherman Richard Riggs said sharks are a big problem off Port Canaveral and are only getting worse.
“As a diver, I see more sharks now than I’ve seen in 25 years of diving,” Riggs said. “And it’s just because they banned certain types of sharks.”
Sherri McCoy, of the Cape Canaveral Shrimp Company and Wild Ocean Seafood, also suggested it’s time to take a look at the shark fishery.
“This may be a good time for the council to start a discussion on how to promote the shark fishery as a sustainable fishery that’s a model for other countries to follow,” McCoy said. “Throwing fins in the dumpster at an unloading facility is not the answer to many of the issues of the Pacific Rim.”
A number of people also remarked on the red snapper season that was announced this week, but had problems with the dates set, which are in July for recreational harvesting and commercial harvesting.
“It seems like that’s one of the major times of the year where those fish are spawning,” said Ron Surrency, a commercial fisherman. “It just seems like we’re killing a lot of fish — these are big females that are full of roe. So, if we could look at some other dates, maybe for different sectors or maybe even for the commercial sector, open it up in, like, this time of the year.”
Andy Fish of Port Canaveral echoed the same thoughts.
“I also believe that the red snapper, which y’all so graciously gave us, should not be allowed to be harvested in summer months,” Fish said. “I think what we are catching, they are full of roe. I’d rather see it at a different time when they do not spawn.”
The SAFMC meeting continues all day today and concludes Friday.