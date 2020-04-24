The first deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Glynn and Camden counties Thursday. The individuals were 76 years old and 45 years old respectively. Both were men.
Coastal Health District spokeswoman Ginger Heidel said the Camden resident had underlying conditions, but the same is not currently known for the Glynn County resident.
“Statewide, more than 840 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 21,000 people have tested positive for the illness,” Heidel said. “There is community-wide transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 across the state.”
Health officials ask residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and isolate from others if feeling sick.
Local Testing
The COVID-19 pandemic has got people on edge, and to allay some of their worry, the Southeast Georgia Health System has implemented a COVID-19 Screening Hotline, which can be reached by dialing 912-466-7222. The hotline, staffed with health system nurses and advanced practice providers, will offer immediate access to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates health care provided, if needed.
Patients who meet the criteria for in-person coronavirus screening will be given an appointment and instructions for either a visual or in-person physical exam, and if necessary, instructions for testing. The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms requiring immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, sudden confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Elderly people and anyone with severe heart or lung disease or diabetes appear to have a higher risk for developing more serious complications from coronavirus.
“Health experts around the world know that containment is our best course of action to curb the spread of coronavirus. For this reason, Southeast Georgia Health System rapidly mobilized resources to roll out a screening hotline that will address public concerns and help local medical providers identify who needs testing, who can quarantine at home and who needs immediate medical attention. The hotline is just one of many efforts the Health System is taking to protect our community,” according to a statement from Dr. Daniel L. Miller, board-certified emergency medicine physician at Glynn Immediate Care Center and member of the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus medical staff.
To make the hotline available to those who truly need it, health officials are urging the public to call only if they or a loved one experience symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Coastal Community Health Services at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick, adjacent to the Glynn Place Mall, is offering free coronavirus testing for everyone. Coastal Community Health Services is a nonprofit, locally governed, federally qualified health center that operates on a grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Testing is available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Call 912-275-8028 for details.