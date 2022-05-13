Sea turtles are back in the Isles for the annual nesting season, and those working to track and protect the process urge the public to take precautions to protect them.
As of Thursday, 45 sea turtle nests had been recorded in Georgia.
Nesting season begins at the start of May.
Jekyll Island recorded the second nest in the state this year. No nests were recorded on St. Simons at the end of the day Thursday.
The team at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll saw its first patrol activity about two weeks ago when responding to what was a false crawl, when a turtle comes up on the beach but doesn’t nest.
“That’s when we decided to start our morning dawn patrols, which start at 6 a.m. every single day throughout the summer,” said Will Hicks, a research technician on Jekyll.
The team found its first nest May 5 south of the Days Inn.
“It was up in a nice tucked in dune area, which is a premier habitat for nesting sea turtles,” Hicks said. “It’s up high, out of the high tide line and not in any danger of getting washed over by the tide.”
Six nests have been documented so far on Jekyll, two of which were discovered Thursday morning.
The turtles are right on schedule, Hicks said.
“On average, they usually nest between May and then they’ll start to trickle out towards August,” he said. “But between May and August is when we see primarily these females coming up and nesting, and then we’ll have hatchling season.”
About 45 to 60 days after a nest is laid, hatchlings will emerge. They’ve been seen in Georgia sometimes as late as October, Hicks said.
Jekyll Island is second in the state so far for total nests, falling behind Cumberland Island, said Michelle Kaylor, director of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
Cumberland Island has 17 miles of beach. Jekyll Island has 10 miles.
“Jekyll is very unique in the fact that we have the most sea turtle nests and sea turtle encounters on a populated beach in Georgia,” Hicks said. “And that’s mainly due to conservation methods that have been put in place throughout the Jekyll Island conservation plan.”
Those practices include the reduction of light disturbances from hotels and residential areas along the beach, the use of red lights on the beaches at night to avoid turtle disturbance and the practice of roping off nesting areas.
Last year, 128 nests were recorded on Jekyll, most of which were loggerhead turtles. Jekyll on average sees between 100-200 nests each season.
Turtles nest in what’s called “nesting cycles,” which means that an individual female turtle lays on average two to eight nests in a season and then usually will not nest again for two to four years.
“Recent trends of our data throughout Georgia suggest that we’re going to have a higher than normal season for nesting,” Hicks said. “We’ll have potentially upwards of 4,000-5,000 total nests in the state of Georgia.”
On Jekyll, five AmeriCorps members patrol the beaches day and night throughout nesting season along with three research technicians.
“During the day we’re checking any nests that are new,” Hicks said. “We’re protecting them with protective screens to keep out predators and putting a nesting sign that has general information for us as researchers to know what the nest is.”
The team also looks for signs of hatchling tracks.
A ride-along patrol program invites individuals to participate in portions of the dawn or night patrols.
“We’re going out and patrolling from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the whole night, just driving up and down the beach,” Hicks said. “We’re looking for those nesting sea turtles.”
When the team spots a turtle, members will approach with red lights and tag it, take its measurements, take a skin biopsy and collect an egg.
“We’ll send the genetic skin sample and the egg shell sample up to the University of Georgia,” Hicks said.
UGA runs a collaborative effort with other states to conduct a large genetics project using the turtle identifications to track their nesting activities.
“We can get genetic ID, see where these turtles are going, how old they are potentially, how many nests they lay in the season,” Hicks said. “It just gives us a better understanding of how the population is doing and how many potential nesting females are in that population.”
The public can also participate in evening turtle walks on Jekyll guided by an educator.
“They take them out on the beach and they work with the research folks, that is Will and others, to hear if there is a nesting female on the beach,” Kaylor said. “And then they get to go see that animal in all of her glory.”
Morning turtle walks will be offered when hatchlings begin to emerge.
Throughout nesting season and the rest of the year, there are many ways for the public to protect sea turtles.
Hicks encouraged anyone walking on the beach at night to use a red light, avoid using a standard flashlight and pick up all trash or other items they bring onto the beach.
“We’ve had instances not just here in Jekyll but there’s other instances on other beaches where turtles have come up and hit a chair or hit a tent that was left on the beach overnight and just went back into the water and didn’t nest,” he said. “We want to make sure that all these turtles coming up have a safe environment to come and nest. We want to make sure we’re getting as many nests as we can so we can increase the population numbers.”
Kaylor also urged beachgoers to knock down sandcastles and fill in holes on the beach at the end of each day.
“Those mama turtles can definitely get caught and stuck and disoriented in those, as well as baby sea turtle hatchlings when they’re trying to leave their nests,” she said.
And the reduction of plastic use year-round will ultimately benefit sea turtles, which can be seriously harmed or killed by plastics in the ocean.
“To us, it might not look like a big issue, just a piece of trash on the beach, but a lot of sea turtles, one of their favorite snacks is jellyfish,” Hicks said. “And the plastic bag that’s in the ocean looks very transparent like a jellyfish, and a lot of times sea turtles are ingesting these plastic bags or balloons or other pieces of plastic.”
Turtles will feel like they’re full when their stomachs are filled with plastic, he said, which can lead to their death.
Along with loggerheads, terrapins are also nesting. Motorists are asked to be careful when crossing the causeways onto St. Simons and Jekyll islands and to be on the lookout for turtles that are crossing.