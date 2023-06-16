The first monthly check from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2022 has been sent to Glynn County, and it’s better than expected.
Prior to receiving the check, county officials estimated monthly SPLOST payments would fluctuate between $1.8 million to $2.4 million. The first check received was for $2.9 million.
The higher than expected check was driven by strong tourism.
County officials said they expect monthly checks to balance out throughout the year, with collections falling within projections.
The city of Brunswick will receive its share — $640,607. The Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will receive $283,905, the Jekyll Island Authority $68,137 and the Golden Isles Development Authority $65,866. The Glynn County Airport Commission received $134,003.
That leaves the county with more than $1.7 million for its monthly share of the SPLOST revenue.
Voters approved a referendum for the one percent tax that will be collected for the next six years.
About 46% of the sales tax revenue comes from visitors to the Golden Isles. That estimation was one of the selling points made by county officials prior to the referendum.
Glynn County has hired a project manager whose job is to ensure all projects, starting with the priority Tier 1 projects, begin in a timely manner and continue to progress until all the work is done. The project manager is supposed to remove the roadblocks that slow down the completion of projects.