It was a horrific scenario based on a split second of awful timing, and it was, fortunately, only a drill.
Glynn County firefighters, EMTs, Emergency Management, Glynn County Airport Commission staff and other responders converged at 9 a.m. Tuesday just off the western end of the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in an exercise to test the readiness for an actual disaster.
The scenario was that an inbound commercial flight had collided 400 feet over the runway with a Piper Cub. Both planes fell into grass beside the runway with flames and smoke coming from sections of barrels. An old white bus, with a handful of people inside in the role of survivors, served as the commercial aircraft that had 30 aboard. A few barrels nearest the runway were all that was left of the Piper while more barrels near the bus mimicked the burning wreckage of the larger plane.
Minutes after the call went out of the crash, Glynn County firefighter Roger Tyler drove a specially equipped fire apparatus to the scene and quickly doused both sets of flame with water cannons without leaving his driver’s seat. Once the main fire was out, he used a hose to finish off the fires smoldering in the barrels.
Firefighters and EMT’s did triage on charred wooden cutouts of human figures that lay flat on the grass with descriptions of their injuries taped to their chests as did the survivors.
Airports are required to conduct the exercises at least every four years to test their abilities to respond.