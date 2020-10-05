The first phase of a $90 million road widening project that began more than three years ago in Camden County is nearly complete.
Barriers will direct motorists to the outer eastbound and westbound lanes on Colerain Road along a 5.8-mile stretch from Kings Bay Road to west of Interstate 95 beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.
The inner lanes along the newly paved highway will be closed to enable the contractor to complete the median work. Once the final shift is complete, all lanes will be open to traffic.
The widening project is the first phase of a four-lane hurricane evacuation route that will stretch from St. Marys to Folkston. Public officials first asked for an evacuation route from Camden County to the interior of the state after gridlock during the evacuation of Hurricane Floyd in 1999. During the evacuation, traffic backed up on the two-lane highway for miles between Kingsland and Folkston.
The project also includes a 10-foot multi-purpose trail running parallel to the new stretch of road on the westbound side and a five-foot sidewalk on the eastbound side to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. The multi-pupose trail will be part of the Coastal Georgia Greenway and is expected to get lots of use by cyclists.
The work also included a new, taller Interstate 95 overpass at the Exit 6 interchange.
A new traffic light will be erected at Wildcat Drive, the road just east of Camden County High School that leads to school parking lots, the county recreation center and Chris Gilman Stadium where the football team plays.
Jill Nagel, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, said there were restrictions about work near the high school when classes were in session earlier this year. But those restrictions were lifted when schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling crews to work near the high school at all hours.
The restrictions near the high school would have helped speed up completion if it wasn’t for the wet weather, she said.
The next phase will make a 5-mile stretch of highway from the I-95 exchange to Ga. 40 into four lanes, with portions of the road redesigned as part of the work. An overpass will be built to enable traffic to merge onto Ga. 40.
Phase three, which will be done at the same time as the second phase, will be four-lane about six miles of Ga. 40 to the Charlton County line.
When the work is done, the I-95 exit for Ga. 40 will be relocated to Exit 6. The highway currently crosses the interstate at Exit 3.
The current stretch of Ga. 40 east of the widening project will be deeded to the cities of Kingsland and St. Marys and will no longer be part of the state highway system.