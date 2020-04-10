The long-awaited completion of improvements on a portion of L Street is close, but appearances can be deceiving.
The road has a fresh coat of asphalt, new gutters and curbs, and looks like it is ready to open any day. But the work, more than six months overdue from it’s original completion date, won’t be open to through traffic for two or three more weeks.
Neighborhood traffic, however, will be allowed to cross L Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Gordon Street within days, giving local residents some relief, said Garrow Alberson, Brunswick city engineer.
The first phase from Gordon Street to Goodyear Street will be completed by the end of April, he said. The remaining work is mostly drainage and water line improvements.
The area has a long history of flooding problems, where more than a foot of rain accumulates after a heavy rain, creating hazardous driving conditions and damage to the pavement.
The improvements included increasing the size and number of storm drain inlets to keep the roadway clear during storms.
After the work is completed, the barricades will be removed and through traffic will be allowed for the first time in more than a year.
The first phase was scheduled to take about six months until Atlanta Gas Light decided to replace its gas lines instead of just relocating a short section of lines, grinding work to a halt.
Work on the second phase from Goodyear Street to Cook Street will begin immediately after the current phase is completed.
The final phase of the $2.6 million project will be near the Pinova plant, where the goal is to minimize any disruption to business.
Alberson expressed confidence the two remaining portions of L Street slated for drainage improvements, repaving, new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and fire hydrants will be completed by September. He expects no surprises that will extend the projected completion time.
“We don’t have to deal with water lines, just storm drainage work,” he said. “We plan to hopefully make up some time in this phase.”