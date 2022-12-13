The first confirmed sighting this calving season of a North Atlantic right whale mother — named Medusa — and her newborn calf was documented Dec. 7.
North Atlantic right whales travel south to the waters near the coasts of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina for their annual calving season, which begins in December and ends in March. After giving birth, the whales make the long trek back northward to feed in waters near New England and Canada.
The species is critically endangered. Only around 340 are alive, fewer than 80 of which are breeding females.
Researchers at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute spotted the new mom and her calf off the coast of St. Catherines Sound.
Medusa, the mother, is estimated to be 42 years old and has seven documented births.
The North Atlantic right whale is a federally protected endangered species under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Dr. James Powell, president and executive director of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, said in a news release that recovery for the right whale was slowly and steadily continuing until 2010, when researchers began to see a decline.
“Most recent population models show that the numbers are declining again for various reasons, including a slow reproduction rate, threats from entanglement in fishing gear, collisions with large vessels and possibly other factors not yet identified,” he said.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute aerial survey teams work with NOAA, the Department of Natural Resources in Georgia and South Carolina, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, U.S. Navy and FWC to mitigate ship collisions, document reproductive rates, collect data and disentangle whales that get caught in fishing gear.
They also provide scientific data to marine decision makers on conserving the species, assist efforts to disentangle whales from fishing gear, locate carcasses for recovery and necropsies and assist with locating whales for genetic sampling and satellite tagging.
Gib Brogan, fishing campaign manager at Oceana, said more needs to be done to protect the species.
“We are encouraged to see the newly born North Atlantic right whale calf off the coast of Georgia right now. Each birth offers a chance for this critically endangered species to recover, but unfortunately, the Fisheries Service has failed to implement adequate protections for right whales as required by law,” he said. “As they head back north, they face a myriad of threats, including thousands of speeding boats and a maze of fishing lines — all of which can cause serious injury and death. Our government needs to step up and put effective safeguards in place to give these whales a fighting chance at survival.”
NOAA is pondering new rules that would, among other things, require all vessels longer than 35 feet in length to reduce speeds to no higher than 11.5 mph when in calving waters. As proposed, the rule would remain in effect for close to six months out of the year off the coast of Georgia.
A decision on the amended North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule as proposed by the National Marine Fisheries Service is expected in 2023.