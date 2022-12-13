North Atlantic right whale

The first North Atlantic right whale, named Medusa, and newborn calf of the season were spotted Dec. 7.

 Provided photo

The first confirmed sighting this calving season of a North Atlantic right whale mother — named Medusa — and her newborn calf was documented Dec. 7.

North Atlantic right whales travel south to the waters near the coasts of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina for their annual calving season, which begins in December and ends in March. After giving birth, the whales make the long trek back northward to feed in waters near New England and Canada.

