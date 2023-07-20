On a moonlit beach or in the light of the new day’s sun, hatchlings spill out from their nest in the sand.
This will soon be a common occurrence across the beaches of Georgia, as sea turtle nests begin to hatch.
The first loggerhead sea turtle nest to hatch in the Golden Isles was recorded Monday on Jekyll Island, and the first nest in Georgia hatched on St. Catherines Island on Saturday.
“Our dawn patrol team that does a full survey of the beach each day saw hatchling tracks,” said David Zailo, research program manager for the Jekyll Island Authority. “There was one hatchling still making its way down to the water, and they came across it.”
A turtle named Indigo laid the nest May 11, so it hatched at 67 days incubation. Around 51 hatchlings had emerged as of Monday, and more were expected to make their way out in the days that followed.
Five days after hatchlings begin to emerge from the nest, a team will dig up the remainder of the nest to see what percentage of eggs hatched and to help any living hatchlings that didn’t make it out.
Turtle monitoring teams across the state, including on Jekyll, work with the University of Georgia to record and maintain genetic data about the turtles that lay eggs in the state.
Indigo has exclusively laid her nests on Jekyll for many years, Zailo said. UGA’s data shows that she has produced 36 nests and 2,458 hatchlings.
Jekyll Island has recorded 180 nests this season, which is more than Zailo and his team anticipated.
“It’s been a better season than we anticipated,” he said. “Sea turtle nesting is generally cyclical, so they have a high year then a low year, etc., etc. However, this year is beating our expectations both here at Jekyll and in the state of Georgia. It’s not record-breaking like last year but better than expected, and we’ve still got two to three weeks of nesting left.”
Last year was a record-setting season for loggerhead sea turtle nesting, and more than 3,950 nests were counted in Georgia.
So far this year, more than 2,900 loggerhead nests have been identified on Georgia beaches, and the predicted total is about 3,100 nests this season.
The numbers this nesting season offer an indication that sea turtle protections and management measures that began in the 1970s and 1980s are having evident positive returns, Zailo said.
“These animals take over 30 years to reach adulthood, so it takes a lot of long-term sustained effort to start seeing positive returns,” he said. “But currently we’re seeing an increase in nesting on average around 3% increase each year, so it seems like positive returns are finally being seen.”
Hatchling tracks will now likely become a more common sight for beachgoers, and Zailo reminded anyone on the beach to use a turtle-safe red LED light rather than any kind of white light, which disorients the hatchlings’ trek to the ocean and can cause them to head in the wrong direction and possibly die.
Beachgoers are also asked to remove trash and any other debris that could hinder a hatchling’s journey from nest to ocean.
“These hatchlings are really susceptible to getting stuck in anything and everything,” Zailo said, adding that knocking down sandcastles and filling in holes will benefit the hatchlings. “To us they’re not a big issue, but to a turtle that’s two to three inches long it’s a pretty big impediment.”
Jekyll offers numerous ways for the public to learn about sea turtle nesting season.
“We’ve got our ride-along programs where guests can join our team on the beach either at dawn or for a period of hours in the evening to actually watch the sea turtle nesting,” Zailo said. “Also, at the Sea Turtle Center, we have a program called Eggsperience Dawn Patrol, and our team will do sunrise walks and take members of the public on the beach and they’ll meet up with our patrol team and watch a nest excavation if possible.”
To learn more about the programs, visit www.jekyllisland.com/activities/georgia-sea-turtle-center/.
The first days of a hatchling’s life are not easy. After hatching, leaving the nest and crossing the beach to reach the ocean, they’ll use all that’s left of the energy they built up in the egg to swim as far off shore as possible until exhausted, Zailo said.
“They just get caught up in the ocean currents and start getting swept around the Atlantic Ocean,” he said. “These are what are termed the ‘lost years’ for sea turtle hatchlings in that not a lot of information is known about what they do in these younger time periods.”
That’s basically what the first decade of their lives will be — getting tossed about in the waters of the Atlantic. Eventually, they’ll breed and the mothers will return to the beach to lay their nests and begin the cycle again.