Vernon Martin, 78, first director of what today is the Coastal Georgia Regional Development Commission, died Saturday. The St. Simons Island resident was 78.
Martin began what turned out to be a 39-year career with the Coastal Area Planning and Development Commission as a planner in 1961. Two years later, he was named executive director of what today provides planning services to local governments in 10 counties.
“I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time,” he told The News in an interview before his retirement. “At that time, I was the youngest executive director of a regional agency in the U.S.”
Bryan Thompson, two-term mayor of Brunswick, serving from 2006 to 2013, knew Martin well. Their paths crossed often, including the time Thompson served with him on the Coastal Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.
Thompson said Martin was a great resource to know.
“Here was the thing with Vernon: he knew everybody in the entire coastal region,” Thompson said. “He was a tremendous resource if you had to speak to someone in one of the coastal counties. Vernon could connect you.”
Martin’s contacts proved fruitful to Brunswick in more ways than one. Thompson recalled the day he asked Martin how the city could avail itself of inmate labor. Martin put Thompson in contact with a federal judge.
“The next day, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections was in Brunswick,” Thompson recalled.
The city got the inmate labor it sought.
“Having these guys come in and do the work saved the taxpayers of Brunswick millions of dollars,” Thompson said.
Martin was a hard-working director dedicated to his job, and he expected his staff to follow his lead, Thompson said.
“He kept the RDC going and growing for (39) years,” Thompson said.
Former Brunswick City Manager Roosevelt Harris also worked with Martin. Harris was director of Brunswick Community Development when his office shared the basement of City Hall with Martin and the CAPDC before the regional agency moved to offices on F Street adjacent to Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
“He was very knowledgeable and always great to work with,” Harris recalled. “His organization was the clearinghouse for all the state grants we wrote.
“He did a lot for this area and southeast Georgia.”
Coastal Georgia meant more to the Oklahoma native than just a place to hang his hat.
“My wife and I drove over here being fresh out of Oklahoma, and we fell in love with the place,” he told The News before his retirement.
When asked to identify his proudest moments, it wasn’t his trip to China in 2006 to participate in a program between the University of Georgia and Beijing Administrative College.
His proudest moments were being part of the team that brought the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to Brunswick and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay to Camden County. Helping procure the $5 million grant that kept what today is Rick SeaPak, its corporate offices and its hundreds of jobs in Glynn County was another.
To Martin, serving as director of the multi-county agency was a rewarding experience.
“I have truly enjoyed every day for the last 39 years,” he told The News.
A private service will be held at a later date.