A bigger than ever First Friday is a certainty when the monthly celebration springs to life Friday, the eve of the nation’s 244th birthday, in downtown Brunswick.
An additional block of Newcastle Street will be closed to traffic to make room for the newest participant: Silver Bluff Brewing.
Chris Moline, one of the brewery’s owners, said tables will be set up outside the brewery on Newcastle Street to help with social distancing.
There’s also plenty of room in the outdoor beer garden for patrons interested in sampling the 11 different beers on tap. The brewery offers indoor seating as well.
Restaurants will set up tables on Newcastle Street, which will be closed to traffic from Mansfield Street to G Street for outdoor dining from 5 to 7 p.m.
Others participating in the Friday night event will include the Ritz Theatre, gift stores and specialty shops that will open their doors to the public.
People are encouraged to exercise social distancing while visiting, shopping and eating meals.
Hand sanitizing stations and portable restrooms will be set up for pubic use.
The goal of First Friday is to promote downtown businesses in a way that is safe and comfortable for merchants, employees and the public.
People will have another reason to visit downtown July 5. The Rhythm on the River series at Mary Ross Waterfront Park will feature Squirt Gun. The four-piece 1980s revival band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.