First Friday ban remains in place

Downtown Brunswick merchants have been advised not to give away complimentary glasses of wine or beer on First Fridays since last fall, but that is about to change.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said an ordinance allowing merchants to resume the practice of giving away wine and beer on First Fridays should be ready for consideration by city commissioners in April.
The ordinance is similar to the one in Savannah that enables merchants to serve free alcohol during special events, city officials said.
“The city attorney is working on it,” Harvey said. “We’ve also been working on our alcohol ordinance.”
Some downtown merchants had traditionally given away small glasses of wine and beer as an incentive to lure people into their businesses on First Fridays. Many said it resulted in new customers who would return later to buy goods and services.
The topic will also be discussed at an upcoming daylong retreat for city officials at a date and location to be announced, Harvey said.
“It only comes up once a month when it is an issue,” he said. “But I think it’s time, that’s all.”
Some local merchants said they have noticed a smaller turnout on First Fridays since the ban was imposed.
Harvey said he has discussed the issue with some downtown merchants about the prohibition, and they are waiting for the city officials to approve an ordinance soon.
“I hear some talk about it, but they know we’re working on it,” he said.