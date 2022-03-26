The first 15 enlisted female sailors to ever complete a strategic deterrent patrol have just returned to their home port at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The sailors are assigned to the Blue Crew of the ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming.
The deployment of enlisted women sailors has been years in the making. The first women officers began serving aboard submarines 12 years ago in what was traditionally an all-male crew because of the tight quarters.
The Navy decided to include women on the submarine crews after realizing they were not considering some of the best and most talented women for the high-tech jobs aboard nuclear-powered submarines.
Enlisted women currently serve aboard four guided missile submarines and one ballistic missile submarine — the Wyoming.
The women earned their “boomer” pin signifying the number of patrols they complete during their careers. None of the women was able to earn the Dolphins Pin that is required for every submariner, but the designation typically takes two deployments to earn.
In a news release from Submarine Group 10, women who were part of the crew discussed their experience.
“I personally never saw myself being in the submarine force,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Samantha Mincey, who began her naval career in the surface fleet aboard an aircraft carrier.
“When I joined, women weren’t allowed on submarines. I never thought women would start being accepted on submarines while I was in the Navy.”
Mincey, a Los Angeles native, enlisted 16 years ago and is the senior enlisted female on the crew.
“Being the female chief, I love the fact that I have had experiences that can hopefully help strengthen and build the male and female junior sailors around me,” Mincey said.
Torpedoman’s Mate 3rd Class Kania John said she did not know submarines would be an option for her when she enlisted in December 2018.
“Sometimes the schedule can be draining,” John said. “But I love my job, and the people I work with make the experience that much better.”
John said she feels honored to be a part of a milestone for women in the submarine force.
“As I learn more about women’s history, it brings me so much honor to be a part of this group,” she said. “This is probably one of the greatest things I can be a part of. My children and future grandchildren will be so proud.”
Mincey said women should not let the fact the submarine force is male-dominated deter them from joining.
“Don’t get discouraged and stay true to yourself,” she said. “We are still the minority and have so much to offer with just who we are. The work isn’t easy but at the end of the day, who else can say they have done the things you have?”
All future Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and all Virginia-class fast attack submarines, starting with the USS New Jersey, will have enlisted women in their crews.