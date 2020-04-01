The Coastal Health District confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in Bryan County on Wednesday.
“The individual was a 65-year-old male with underlying medical conditions. This is the third COVID-19-related death in the Coastal Health District,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the health district.
Chatham County reported two deaths Monday.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bryan County reported seven cases of the disease. The health district reported a total of 72 cases in the eight-county area — 17 cases in Glynn County, four in Camden, one in McIntosh, 32 in Chatham, five in Effingham, five in Liberty and one in Long.
The Georgia Department of Health reported, also as of 7 p.m., statewide cases totaling 4,117 and 125 deaths. Of those, 885 were hospitalized.
Out of 4,117 cases, 51 percent were female and 46 percent were male, according to the department. Three percent were listed as unknown.
By age, one percent were minors, 58 percent were between 18 and 59 years old and 35 percent were older than 60. Six percent were listed as unknown.
Officials with the Southeast Georgia Health System, health department and Coastal Health District have declined to give any information on local cases, citing protection of patient information provided in the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently-touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.