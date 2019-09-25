Around a day and a half of testimony will go toward figuring out whether Paul Onel Scott was simply defending himself or committed attempted murder in the warm, early hours of Aug. 12, 2018. In an incident that lasted around 20 minutes between two U.S. Highway 17 motels, Angel Sullivan ended up shot and in a struggle to stay alive, and Scott arrested for the act.
In her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Liberty Stewart laid out a minute-by-minute retelling of what happened that morning. She said Scott texted Sullivan three times, then they talked on the phone, which led her to meet him at the Seabreeze Motel. She left from there with a male friend to go to the Palms Motel nearby, where she encounters a female friend.
Some traveling back and forth between the motels ensues, and she gets into an argument with some people in a room at the Palms, where Scott is also located at that moment. During this argument, Sullivan allegedly swings a pink Taser at a woman who was in that room, and during the melee, Scott is heard threatening to shoot Sullivan.
Stewart said Scott succeeds in shooting Sullivan with a stolen .380-caliber Taurus handgun, and Sullivan runs into a room nearby because the person in that room had their door open. She then tried to get help from the motel office, but was unable to, and eventually laid on the ground because she found it hard to breathe.
Defense attorney Katie Willcox Williams said no one comes out of this matter clean, but it’s important that the whole story’s known. She said in her opening that Sullivan was abusing and selling prescription narcotics, among other illegal behavior, and acting aggressive and erratic.
While acting in this manner, Williams said people around Sullivan were trying to move others away from her, in case she tried to do something dangerous. Williams said it was hard to tell what the weapon was in Sullivan’s hand, so Scott did what he needed to in order to protect himself.
Testimony throughout the day came from Brunswick Police officers and detectives, along with two people from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, all discussing their part in the process of obtaining and identifying evidence of the alleged crime. For instance, stashed near the back of the Seabreeze was, among other things, a T-shirt with Scott’s DNA, a stolen .380-caliber Taurus handgun, and ammunition from that gun that matches the same ammunition found at the crime scene.
Testimony continues today at 9 a.m., and it’s anticipated the case will go to the jury by early afternoon.
In other superior court criminal matters, jury selection was unsuccessful for the child molestation trial scheduled to begin Thursday. Too many people in the jury pool said they weren’t able to be impartial because of the alleged crimes committed, and it was too late in the day at that point to cycle in enough replacements to continue the selection process.
Instead, the case was continued to the next trial week, which is in October.