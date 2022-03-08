First day of qualifying begins

Two Republican Camden County commissioners are up for reelection, but it’s uncertain if they qualified for reelection Monday, the first day of qualifying for county and state elections.
The Camden County Republican Party has no plans to release the names of any candidates who have filled out the paperwork and paid the qualifying fee until 2 p.m. Friday, the day qualifying ends, an election official in Camden County said Monday.
Ditto in Glynn County, where the Republican Party failed to deliver the names of any candidates to the Board of Elections and Registration office Monday by the 5 p.m. deadline.
Democrat Richard Ingalls qualified for the at-large Glynn County Commission seat Monday. Rachel J. Thompson qualified as a Democrat for the District 4 Glynn County Board of Education seat. And Clayton B. Watson qualified for the nonpartisan Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission seat.
In Camden County, Michael Spiers and Allison Murray qualified for the District 2 school board post. Incumbent Jonathon Blount qualified for another term as the District 4 school board representative.
In Brantley County, incumbent Board of Education members Brenda Sue Johns, Cliff Adams Jr. and Joey Shuman qualified for the Post 4 primary. No candidates qualified for the Post 2 school board seat Monday.
Incumbent Brantley County Commissioner Brian Hendrix will be challenged by fellow Republican Andy Riggins for the Post 4 position.
In McIntosh County, incumbent Republican County Commissioner Kate Pontello Karwacki will be challenged by independent George Devekveraja for the District 1 seat.
Incumbent Democrat Roger Lotson qualified for the District 3 county commission seat.
Two Republicans, Tim Gardner and Augustus Poole Jr., qualified for the District 5 McIntosh County Commission seat.
Republican Fred Stregles qualified for the District 1 board of education seat in McIntosh County.
Incumbent State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin and incumbent State Court Solicitor Richard Braun, Jr. qualified for reelection.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican, qualified for his District 1 post, as did a Democratic challenger, Wade Herring, a Savannah lawyer.
Nora Lott Haynes, a retired educator on St. Simons Island, qualified as a Republican for the state Senate 3 post that will be vacated at the end of the year by Sen. Sheila McNeill.
Two Republican candidates qualified for the House 179 seat that will be vacated at the end of the year by retiring Rep. Don Hogan: Bob Duncan, a developer and builder, and Rick Townsend, a retired educator and consultant. Both give addresses on St. Simons Island.
State Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-167, qualified for his seat in the state House.
Incumbent Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane also qualified.