Shearing off a large chunk from a massive, capsized ship has taken longer than expected, at least on the first cut anyway, Unified Command has learned.
Twenty-four hours after the VB 10,000 crane vessel began cutting a section of the bow from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, the process was only halfway through at around noon Saturday, said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Tom Donovan of Unified Command.
Unified Command had estimated each cut into the ship would take 24 hours of nonstop cutting by the hulking, 255-foot-tall VB 10,000, the largest crane vessel of its kind in the U.S. But the VB 10,000 was only halfway to completing the task Saturday as the 24-hour mark passed.
Donovan noted that a lightning storm passing through the sound earlier Saturday prompted a pause in the cutting action. The crew and commanders of the VB 10,000 vessel hope to make each cut into the ship continuous, but the stoppage Saturday morning was unavoidable for safety reason, Unified Command said.
“They saw some lightning strike, so they held off,” he said.
The VB 10,000 is using 400-foot lengths of anchor chains and the vessel’s powerful system of winches to cut through the ship’s hull from the bottom up. The twin-hulled VB 10,000 sits astride the Golden Ray. The plan is to cut the 656-foot-long shipwreck into the eight pieces. Each piece will be hoisted from the water and loaded on to a barge for transport out of the sound.
Brunswick resident Robert Simpson has been following events surrounding the Golden Ray ever since it capsized on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Watching with binoculars from his pickup along the waterfront near the St. Simons Lighthouse, Simpson was hoping to see the bow section lifted Saturday during his lunch break from his job at the St. Simons Inn.
“I want to see how the bottom of the boat looks after all this time,” Simpson said. “And to see that thing (the VB 10,000), with the power to lift a big piece of metal like that … just to see it will be amazing.”
The likelihood of noise decibels reaching aggravating levels did not materialize Friday, nor early into early Saturday afternoon. Only a distant, steady humming and echoing bangs drifted across the water to the ears of onlookers along the St. Simons Pier Village waterfront.
However, that hum was growing louder Saturday, and the banging more pronounced, indicating that the cutting process may be slowly progressing to levels of the ship’s hull above water, Donovan said. The chains that are ripping up through the hull also have encountered interior structures, such as steel dividing walls.
Once the cut is complete, the barge Julie B will enter through a gate in the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier. The VB 10,000 will hoist the severed section from the water, with formidable lifting blocks that already are attached to lifting lugs secured to the shipwreck’s exposed starboard hull. The VB 10,000 will then place the ship’s section onto a specially designed cradle on the Julie B barge.
Perhaps Sunday.
“I was expecting when I came out that they might be cutting the first piece off and lifting it out,” said Brunswick resident Tom Bryson, watching the action from the St. Simons Pier. “Still, it’s exciting. It’s crazy.”