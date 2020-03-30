A McIntosh County resident tested positive for COVID-19 Monday and is recovering at home, according to the Coastal Health District.
“This is the first confirmed case in a resident of McIntosh County,” health district spokeswoman Ginger Heidel said.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed 2,683 cases among Georgia residents and 83 deaths.
McIntosh County is part of the eight-county Coastal Health District. Within the district, eight cases have been confirmed in Glynn County, two in Camden, 15 in Chatham, seven in Bryan, four in Effingham, three in Liberty, one in Long and now one in McIntosh.
Officials with the Southeast Georgia Health System, health department and Coastal Health District have declined to give any information on local cases, citing protection of patient information provided in the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently-touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.