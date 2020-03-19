Glynn County has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The Coastal Health District said a person in the county tested positive for COVID-19, but it did not say when.
The health department says the individual is isolated at home. It did not disclose the person's gender or age.
It said the source of the exposure is unknown.
“This is not the news we wanted to hear, but it is not unexpected,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District.
“We have been preparing for this. Our hospitals and health care providers have been preparing for this.”
It is the first case to surface in the eight-county Coastal Health District, which includes McIntosh and Camden counties.
A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Camden County hospital earlier this month resides in Charlton County, which is the Southeast Health District.
The health department continues to urge individuals to practice social distancing by maintaining no less than six feet from other people.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if sick.
Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.