First Baptist

Preschool to host

fundraiser

First Baptist Preschool on St. Simons Island will host a fundraising event, which will include a yard sale and bake sale, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All proceeds will directly benefit the preschool program, which is in its first year of operation.

The yard sale and bake sale will take place in the gym.

Registration is also now open for the preschool’s upcoming summer and fall programs.

An open house event is scheduled for March 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the preschool for perspective students and families.

The preschool is located at 729 Ocean Blvd. on St. Simons.

Anyone with questions can call 912-634-1454.

— The Brunswick News

