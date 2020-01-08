Kiwanis Clubs across Georgia will launch an initiative this month that aims to promote the importance of early literacy.
Georgia Kiwanis will host its first Kiwanis Read Across Georgia Day on Jan. 21. The event will also help celebrate Kiwanis’ 105th birthday.
Kiwanis Club members will read to elementary, pre-K and Head Start students that day in communities across the state.
Local Kiwanis Club member Rick Townsend has led the effort to create this initiative. This will become an annual event, Townsend said Tuesday.
“I’m the Young Children Priority One (committee) chair for the District of Georgia,” he said. “… Reading is an important initiative, and the district understands the importance of reading by the third grade, of course, so we wanted to start a statewide reading initiative.”
Kiwanis Club members regularly visit schools and read to students, Townsend said, but this will be an orchestrated effort that will take place each January across the state.
Research shows that early literacy skills play a crucial role in a person’s lifelong development and success. Studies have proven that students who cannot read on grade level by third grade are among the most vulnerable to later drop out of school.
Two-thirds of Georgia’s third-graders are not reading on grade level, according to a promotional flyer for Kiwanis Read Across Georgia Day.
Numerous initiatives have been started locally in recent years that aim to promote early literacy education in Glynn County.
Glynn County Schools began a “Lit 3 — Ask Me” initiative in 2019 that asks community members to find their own way to support Glynn County students’ literacy education.
And Georgia’s first affiliate of the national Children’s Reading Foundation was created in direct response to the “Lit 3 — Ask Me” initiative. The affiliate will officially launch later this month and will provide programs for local students and parents, through a “Lit 3 Alliance” with Glynn County Schools, United Way of Coastal Georgia and other strategic partners.
And last fall, the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia opened the program’s first Early Literacy Academy, a preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Supporting literacy education fits into the Kiwanis Club’s overall mission, Townsend said, and Kiwanis Read Across Georgia Day is a way for club members to set an example.
“We serve the children of the world. We focus on children and youth, and we understand that if you’re not reading by third grade, you might end up not graduating, or worse, in jail,” he said. “We understand the importance of reading to kids at an early age. We want to be a role model in the community.”