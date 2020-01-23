Good thing Greg Clark decided to return to his home on Chatford Circle on his lunch break from work Wednesday.

Clark happened to be there just as a neighbor’s backyard trash fire was getting out hand. The older gentleman was battling the fire with a garden hose, to little effect, Clark said. He did not respond to Clark’s suggestion to call 911 and let the pros handle this, he said.

So Clark dialed 911 at 11:46 a.m. Glynn County firefighters arrived with two engines at 11:52 a.m. The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before it burned down a backyard tool shed at the home on Baybridge Drive as well as 40-feet of a neighbor’s wooden privacy fence, Glynn County Fire Lt. Kyle Brown said.

It could have been worse. Firefighters reported that a propane tank became heated by the flames and was “gassing off” through its pressure valve, Brown said.

Clark, whose backyard abuts the backyard of the home where the fire originated, said the fire was spreading into his yard and nearing his water well pump. The experience left him sufficiently impressed with the destructive power of fire, not to mention the county fire department’s rapid response to the threat.

“As soon as I hung up (from calling 911), I heard the sirens blaring,” Clark said. “They came fast, real fast. I have a new respect for fire and I also have a new respect for what those guys do. To get there that quick? Yeah.”

