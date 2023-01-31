Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.
“Training on days like this with the heat gets them acclimated to what our climate is like,’’ making it feel more like a real world event, DiCristofalo said.
There was a lot of reality anyway as firefighters made their way through halls and doorways of shipping containers arranged to simulate a single story house. When they went through a doorway, the team was confronted with a stack of wooden shipping containers in full blaze.
One firefighter quickly got water onto the fire, knocking it back almost immediately. Another pulled a weighted human figure he found on the floor through a door to the outside.
There was a lot of communication as they made their way through the dark twists and turns with smoke overhead.
Lt. Brandon Lambert, who was in charge of the exercise, said there were as many personnel in support as were practicing.
“There are about 11 here to staff the event, instructional staff and support,’’ he said. “One person for every one in training as a safety net — as much safety as we can put in. It’s just training. You don’t want to get anybody hurt.”
They were running four students through the drill at a time, and by the end of the day Wednesday, 36 firefighters were to have gone through different scenarios of firefighting, he said.
Lambert said they try to put each firefighter through the drills at least once a year and more often whenever possible.
“We need to practice skills in as realistic conditions as possible,’’ he said.
At least once a month the department conducts a major training event, Lambert said.
DiCristofalo said realism in training is the only way to prepare firefighters for real life events.
He said firefighters have to be ready for about anything.
“We respond to everything,’’ he said, “from [hazardous materials] to house fires to accidents to cats in trees.”
The county will work to help improve the city’s training facilities and hopes someday to make it a fully joint facility.
“We work together on incidents, and it’s important we train together,’’ he said.