Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Brunswick firefighters battled throughout the dark hours of Saturday night and Sunday morning against blazes that consumed a cavernous warehouse at Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick in the city’s south end, said city fire chief Randy Mobley.
The 139,000-square-foot building owned by Montreal-based Logistec is used to store wood pellets, which the company ships to European countries to use as biofuel in power plants. The warehouse was full of wood pellets at the time of the fire, he said. The warehouse has a capacity for 50,000 tons of wood pellets, according to Logistec. Numerous workers were on scene when the fire started, but all made it out safely, officials said.
Wood dust overheated inside the warehouse and apparently became combustible, creating what firefighters and residents described as an “explosion” accompanied by a resounding boom at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Mobley said.
Thick black clouds of smoke spewed from the roof of the warehouse. Flames were shooting as high as 75 feet above the warehouse when firefighters arrived, Mobley said. The building is located on Port of Brunswick grounds, flanked by the East River and Newcastle Street near Fourth Avenue.
City firefighters initially made their way inside the warehouse, but had to withdraw due to a second explosion, Mobley said.
“We got a call to a dust explosion,” he said. “It was fully involved when we got there. We did do an interior attack, but then another explosion forced the firefighters back outside.”
Glynn County firefighters rushed to the assistance of city firefighters. Likewise, McIntosh, Camden, Chatham, Effingham and Brantley counties sent firefighters to the scene. The city fire departments of Pooler and Bloomingdale also assisted.
Construction of the aluminum building with steel framing was completed in October of 2016. Logistec built it to replace two smaller wood-framed warehouses that burned to the ground during a massive fire in July of 2015. The new building touted an automatic sprinkler system to prevent fiery events such as that which occurred Sunday night.
Brunswick firefighters have responded to several smaller fires inside the Logistec warehouse since, all caused by spontaneous combustion of overheated wood pellets smoldering into flames within large piles.
“All I can figure is it was a dust explosion,” said Mobley, sleepless after a night fighting fires. “The pellets were just really free burning this time, whereas the last time (2015) the building burnt down because of all the wood. It was just the pellets burning this time, but that was enough. The building’s a complete loss.”
With at least eight neighboring fire departments assisting, firefighters finally brought flames under some semblance of control around 8 a.m. Monday, Mobley said. He suspected flareups and “hot spots” within the smoldering pile will continue for some time.
Firefighters did not officially stand down from the July 2015 fire that destroyed to two Logistec warehouses until mid-September of that year.
While this recent fire is now somewhat under control, firefighters could be on scene for quite a while, Mobley said.
“We’ve still got some fairly heavy smoke and pretty big hot spots inside the pile of wood pellets,” Mobley said. “The fire’s not completely extinguished yet and it will probably be smoldering the rest of the day. Possibly the rest of the week. Firefighters will be working around the clock to get it completely extinguished.”
Every firefighter played a direct role in this firefight.
“This was the first time I held a water line and squirted water on a fire in a few years,” the city’s veteran fire chief said.