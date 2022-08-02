Any firefighter who complains to outgoing Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan about mandatory overtime is preaching to the proverbial choir.

“Start asking questions about mandatory firefighter overtime,” read an anonymous email received by The News this weekend.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.