A fire at a historic house in downtown Brunswick Tuesday that Brunswick fire officials believe was started by a homeless person burned a handicapped access ramp and damaged the porch.

Had it gone unchecked, the fire could have done more damage to the Lissner House, 1319 Union St., but Interim Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said firefighters made quick work of the blaze.

