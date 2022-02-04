From extended time spent on existing medical emergency calls to staffing shortages, it all adds up to a strain on the fire-rescue crews who serve the community.
COVID-19 is the driving force behind the mounting pressure on Glynn County Fire-Rescue. With the omicron variant of the persistent virus leading to another uptick in cases in the Golden Isles, those on the frontlines of the community’s medical service are once again feeling the stress, said county fire-rescue Battalion Chief James Ownby.
“We’re kind of having to reinvent the wheel once again,” Ownby told The News on Thursday. “We’re kind of following that national trend. I believe this is our third spike. The call volume is up and we’re working to keep staffing up.”
The strain is not quite as severe as last summer, when a spike in the delta variant prompted a 23% rise in medical emergency calls in August while as many as 23 firefighters were out with the virus. But COVID-19’s overall effects are taking a toll, Ownby said.
While a number of firefighters and EMS personnel are presently out with the virus and COVID-related calls are up, the main problem rests with a logjam at the hospital emergency room, he said. Emergency room staff and hospital medical staff at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, he said.
As a result personnel at the hospital emergency room are not always immediately available to take over patients who arrive via county fire-rescue ambulance, he said. Thus, EMS ambulance crews who should quickly be released for other calls are waiting until patients can be transferred to hospital staff, he said.
Ownby sympathizes with the plight of the overworked hospital crews, he added, noting the SGHS staff has worked closely with county fire-rescue to address the issue.
“The fact that they’re overwhelmed and can’t always take the patients often bogs us down and causes us to have delayed responses,” Ownby said. “It’s a ripple effect. They just don’t have anybody to take the patients, so now this crew is tied up taking care of patients. They can’t just leave them there.”
To free EMS ambulance crews for emergency calls, non frontline department personnel with EMS training are assisting by watching over patients that arrive via ambulance at the emergency room, Ownby said. This frees up ambulance crews to take other calls, he said.
“I’ve had to go down there and sit with patients so that squad isn’t tied up,” he said. “Others are filling in too. You can’t have units tied up in a county as busy as ours.”
And there are more COVID-related 911 calls as cases driven by the omicron variant continue to rise in Glynn County, he said. Those virus-related calls have had predictable results for responders.
Three are out with COVID-19 just on Ownby’s shift, he said. Ownby commands one of the county’s three 24-hour shift rotations. The department is already understaffed, so every fire-rescue worker sent home with COVID-19 adds to the strain.
“Not a lot of people are calling just because they have COVID,” he said. “But a lot of people are calling when they become worried about worsening symptoms, which exposes our people and they end up getting COVID.”
Residents who have mild COVID-19 symptoms or minor health issues are encouraged to visit an immediate care facility or their primary care physician, he said.
Anyone with serious symptoms or issues such as shortness of breath or chest pains should not hesitate to call 911, he added.
“At the end of the day, if they feel like it is something that can be treated at urgent care or with a primary care physician, please consider it,” Ownby said. “That said, when in doubt, please give us a call.”