Fire ravages home on Bartow Street
An electrical fire caused extensive damage to a home in the 1600 block of Bartow Street late Friday night, according to the Brunswick Fire Department.
Firefighters received a call of a fire at 1627 Bartow St. at 11:51 p.m. and were on scene with three fire engines and a command vehicle within four minutes. It took firefighters an hour to bring the flames in the single-story wood structure under control.
The city fire marshal determined the electrical fire started in the home’s hallway, causing $45,100 damage to the home and $25,000 damage to the contents inside.