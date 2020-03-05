Fire ravages home on Bartow Street

An electrical fire caused extensive damage to a home in the 1600 block of Bartow Street late Friday night, according to the Brunswick Fire Department.

Firefighters received a call of a fire at 1627 Bartow St. at 11:51 p.m. and were on scene with three fire engines and a command vehicle within four minutes. It took firefighters an hour to bring the flames in the single-story wood structure under control.

The city fire marshal determined the electrical fire started in the home’s hallway, causing $45,100 damage to the home and $25,000 damage to the contents inside.

