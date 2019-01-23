Kathleen Seames smelled smoke Wednesday afternoon outside her home on Terry Drive and suspected the worst.
She went driving to locate the smoke’s source and found her suspicions confirmed a block away, where flames were growing quickly in the front room of the home at 142 Bel Air Circle in Glynn County. Seames immediately called 911 from her cellphone at about 2:17 p.m.
“I smelled smoke and it didn’t smell like a brush fire, it smelled like a house fire,” she said. “I drove around and saw the fire, coming from the living room of that house.”
Half the home was ablaze when Glynn County firefighters arrived at 2:21 p.m. With several engines and numerous firefighters attacking the fire, the primary flames were contained within five minutes and the fire was under control by 2:40 p.m., fire officials said.
That is about the time resident Santia Reed arrived on the scene, still wearing her Sistas’ Kitchen restaurant work apron when she stepped out of her Nissan and collapsed on the hood of the sedan in tears. Flames had burned gaping holes in the roof in the front of the home, other areas were visibly scorched with fire damage, and the front doors and windows were lost to the firefight.
Reed is the co-owner of Sistas’ Kitchen, a popular soul food diner at 128 Old Jesup Road. Women in the neighborhood rushed to comfort Reed. Police escorted a boy of about 11 years old to the scene. He talked briefly with Reed, then was escorted away.
Seames said the boy had been standing across the street from the home when she dialed 911. He ran from the scene soon after.
Reed said the boy is a cousin, who had stayed over the night before. It was not clear Wednesday whether the boy played a role in the house fire.
Reed said she rents the home, but all of its contents are hers. “I just went to work this morning and then I got a phone call,” she said, holding back tears. “I got here and, that’s it — everything’s gone. I lost everything.”
Reed lives at the home with her two sons, Davontae, 15, and Javian, 12; daughter Semya, 19, is away at Clayton State University.
The Red Cross had been contacted to make arrangements for the family, said county fire department Battalion Chief Chuck Yeargin. It was too early to determine a cause of the fire or estimate the damage to the home, he said.
Friends and family began arriving on the scene to rally around Reed. Donald Eason, the husband of Sistas’ co-owner Rachael Eason, said Reed and her family will be cared for.
“We’re going to be there for her,” he said.
“She has a lot of family members and friends who will rally around her,” added Keith Carroll, a friend of Reed’s who arrived on a motorcycle to be at the woman’s side.