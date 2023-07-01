Local public safety officials are reminding people ahead of the July 4th holiday that state and local laws dictate when the right times and where the right places are to light fireworks.
Following those laws and combining them with a healthy dose of safety precautions will ensure Glynn County families don’t become part of the rising national numbers of people injured annually by the popular pyrotechnics, they said.
State law says consumer-level fireworks can be lit between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. any day of the week, except for Jan. 1 when those times are extended for the New Years holiday. Fireworks should not be shot in public rights of way, streets or highways and should not be used within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home or other care facility, the state law says.
It also says that no one under 18 is allowed to shoot or posses fireworks and that it is illegal for people shoot them under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Brunswick Police Maj. Greg Post said the state law promotes common sense and courtesy when lighting fireworks. He said it is important to think about safety and where they are being shot before getting started as well.
“If they follow state law, that is a good place to start,” Post said.
He also said it is against the law to fire guns into the air in celebration, which is something that happens more often than many people think. Eventually, the bullets have to come down, Post said.
“Almost every year we see damage from that,” he said.
In unincorporated Glynn County, a local ordinance restricts firework usage more than the state law does. Outside of the city fireworks are only allowed between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., except on July 3 and 4 when fireworks can be shot until 11:59 p.m. Fireworks are allowed from midnight until 1 a.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Capt. Michael Robinson of the Glynn County Police Department seconds Posts’ sentiments about firing guns in the air and also reminds people that fireworks are not allowed on the beaches.
Robinson and Glynn County Fire Inspector Nick Thigpen also provided some safety tips that he said should help people stay safe when making things go boom. They do not want Glynn County families becoming part of the rising statistics of annual fireworks injuries.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that injuries caused by fireworks had increased by 25% between 2006 and 2021. In 2021 alone, 11,500 people were treated for injuries at U.S. emergency rooms, the report said. Nine people died from fireworks-related injuries in 2021.
Thigpen said the local fire departments get calls every year to treat injuries from fireworks or fires they have started. Even seemingly the most harmless fireworks like sparklers can cause injuries, he said.
“Sparklers can actually burn you pretty badly,” Thigpen said. “They burn at around 2,000 degrees.”
He said children should never handle fireworks and that adults, sober adults especially, should always be in charge of shooting fireworks.
Thigpen also said that holding any type of firework is never a good idea.
“Never hold them and stay sober when shooting fireworks,” he said.
Robinson added to the list of common-sense methods to stay safe with fireworks. First and foremost, “always and only use fireworks outside,” he said.
Robinson also suggested setting a perimeter for people to stand back of 35 for ground firecrackers and 150 feet for aerial fireworks.
“Also don’t try to relight them if they didn’t work the first time,” Robinson said.
He and Thigpen both said it is wise to put duds and all spent fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them to ensure they cannot reignite.