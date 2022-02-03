Fire leaves church powerless, seeking service alternatives

Accidental circumstances wrought by homeless persons likely sparked the fire Tuesday afternoon at Brunswick’s First Methodist Church, which is without power for the foreseeable future as a result, according to church and public safety officials.
First United Methodist officials were making plans Wednesday to hold Sunday’s church service in a separate auxiliary building on the church grounds at 1400 Norwich St.
The fire did little actual physical damage but wreaked havoc on the main building’s electrical system, said Raymond Doke, chairman of the church’s board of trustees.
“We won’t have power for probably a couple of weeks,” Doke said Wednesday while inspecting the damage. “Right now, we’re planning to hold services in the auxiliary building. Where it’s going to get expensive is the electrical repair fees.”
Brunswick firefighters and police received a 911 call at 2:36 p.m. reporting a fire at the back of the church on Monck Street, according to reports.
The fire started in a breezeway between a small building housing electrical utilities and a wing of the building in the back corner that houses meeting rooms for bible study, various classes and other gatherings.
Brunswick firefighters from nearby Station No.1 were on the scene within two minutes, city Fire Chief Randy Mobley said.
Glynn Academy, across the street at 1001 Mansfield St., was evacuated for safety reasons, as was the First Methodist Church building.
“We had the fire out in a matter of minutes,” Mobley said.
The small building in question feeds electrical lines for power and freon for air conditioning to the main building, which includes the adjoining wing and the church sanctuary.
An explosion during the fire blew the doors off of the small building. The explosion likely occurred after fire burned through the freon lines, Doke said.
A city police patrol officer heard the explosion, he said.
Doke said the officer arrived to see two homeless men pushing a burning shopping cart out of the breezeway. The men ran away as the officer concentrated on the fire, he said.
The shopping cart was full of copper wiring coated in flammable insulation.
“They were in here burning off the insulation,” Doke said. “A cop rode by and heard an explosion. The police saw them pushing the cart out here on fire.”
A Brunswick police report stated the fire department “determined that the fire was caused by homeless people apparently attempting to burn rubber off of copper wires.”
Mobley said it is a likely explanation, but it might be difficult to confirm.
“I don’t think it started on its own,” Mobley said. “We do know a buggy full of copper wire caught fire and we know there is a large group of homeless people who stay in that area. We suspect it might be tied to that. But we don’t know at this point if that’s what caused the fire.”
First United Methodist Pastor Wright Culpepper expressed gratitude from members of the surrounding spiritual community. Temple Beth Tefilloh, St. Mark’s Episcopal, First Presbyterian Church and others all reached out immediately in the fire’s aftermath to assist, he said.
In addition to church functions, the building hosts community gatherings from cub scouts to the local Penguin Project theatrical program for handicapped children, Culpepper said.
“We are grateful for the people who are praying for us and also we’re just grateful that nobody was hurt,” said Culpepper, who is presently home with COVID-19 and will not preside over Sunday’s service.
Culpepper has long been an advocate for assisting the homeless community. As executive director of FaithWorks, Culpepper helped create The Well homeless day shelter that serves the community’s homeless.
The homeless often seek refuge without hassle in the area where the fire started behind the church.
Culpepper said the potential involvement of homeless persons in Monday’s fire might emphasize the need for greater attention on their plight.
“Hopefully this is something the community can look at and say, ‘We need to do a better job for those who have no place to go,’” Culpepper said.