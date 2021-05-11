Fire in city over week destroy two homes, leave one injured

Fire destroyed two homes in Brunswick last week — an abandoned house in the 2100 block of Wolfe Street before dawn Friday and another residence in the 1400 block of Monck Street after midnight Saturday, the Brunswick Fire Department reported.
The abandoned house was unoccupied, but a woman had to be taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation from the Monck Street fire, Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley said.
Mobely talked Monday to a relative of the injured woman who said she is recovering, Mobley said.
Several individuals lived in the house on Monck Street.
“The family (on Monck Street) did not have smoke detectors in their home and they barely made it out,” Mobley said. “She had to be transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but she is recovering.”
Mobley reminds all Brunswick residents living within the city limits that they do not have to go without smoke detectors. The fire department has a standing offer: Anyone who wishes to have smoke detectors placed in their residence need only call the fire station on Gloucester Street at 912-267-5546. Not only will firefighters give you as many free smoke detectors as needed, but a firefighter will also actually come to your home and install them for you.
Working off donations from the public, the business community and through firehouse fundraisers, Mobley raises money to help ensure all residences in Brunswick have smoke alarms freely available to them.
“You should all have smoke alarms in your homes,” Mobley said. “They have proven themselves. Smoke alarms save lives. All you have to do is pick up the phone, dial 912-267-5546, and we will do the rest.”
Fire broke out at the abandoned, unoccupied one-story wood frame and brick structure on Wolfe Street at about 5:27 a.m. Friday, firefighters reported.
Three fire engines, a command vehicle and an ambulance arrived on scene in less than 21/2 minutes.
Firefighters remained on scene for three hours before the flames were under control. The fire apparently started on the back porch, but fire marshals have not determined its cause.
The residence on Monck Street caught fire around 1:55 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters were on scene in less than three minutes, but the one-story wood frame house was fully engulfed by then.
Firefighters remained on scene for five hours with three fire engines, one command vehicle and an ambulance.
The fire likely occurred in a rear area of the residence, but firefighters have not determined the cause.
“Please call us if you do not have working smoke detectors in your home,” Mobley said. “We will see to it that you have them, installed and free.”
The fire department gratefully accepts donations from the community for its smoke detector fund. Checks can be mailed to Brunswick Fire Department Station One, 1201 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA, 31522.