Fire heavily damages home on Stonewall St. in city
Fire wreaked heavy damage on the home at 1310 Stonewall St. late Monday afternoon, displacing three adults, the Brunswick Fire Department reported.
City firefighters received a report of fire at the one-story, wood-frame structure at 3:57 p.m. and had the fire under control within five minutes, according to a report. The fire caused approximately $35,000 in damage to the home and another $5,000 in damage to contents within.
The home’s three adult occupants were not home at the time of the fire, which destroyed two rooms and caused extensive smoke damage throughout, firefighters said. The American Red Cross was called to find shelter for the home’s three occupants, firefighters said.
The home had one smoke detector inside; however, it was not working at the time of the fire, firefighters reported. The city fire marshal has not yet determined the cause or source of the fire, but it does not appear suspicious in nature, the fire department reported.
