The cover of the children’s book “Fire Dog” shows the reader credits that would normally be in reverse order.
Usually, children’s books give the author’s name and then tell the reader “Illustrations by….”
In this case, however, the cover says “Illustrations by William G. “Bill” Haynes Jr.’’ and “Story by Kristin S. Everson.”
It makes sense if experience and the dates of production were taken into account. The late Bill Haynes likely painted the watercolors he titled “Fire Dog” as a student in the 1930s at Grand Central School of Art in New York. Everson’s story is based on her having seen the paintings for the first time in May 2016, a good eight months before she wrote the book in one sitting.
Haynes had pursued a career as an illustrator before World War II when he served in an artillery unit in New Guinea. After the war, he used the GI bill to continue his education at Cooper Union and it was there he took up printing and became an accomplished artist. He named his business Ashantilly Press after his family’s historic home that Sapelo Island planter Thomas Spalding built around 1820 on the mainland north of Darien. The house burned in 1937, and its restoration became a lifelong project for the Haynes family.
Before his death in 2001, Haynes, the artist, printer and environmentalist, donated the house and grounds to Ashantilly Center, a nonprofit educational and cultural historic site. He lived there until his death.
When her friends first took Everson on a trip to Ashantilly, she knew none of that. She met Harriet Langford, president and member of the Ashantilly Center board, who showed her something not seen by the public during tours.
“When Harriet learned I was a retired teacher, she said, ‘I may have something you would want to see,’’’ Everson said.
Langford showed her the Fire Dog watercolors that volunteers had found as they sorted through the many books, paintings and other work Haynes left.
“They were such cute pictures. I said, ‘You ought to get somebody to write this story and sell a book to support Ashantilly,’’’ Everson said. She even pledged to help find an author.
She called on all her resources but found no author or publisher who thought the pictures would fit into their ongoing projects.
“March 8, 2017, I woke up early one morning, and I’m not an early riser,’’ she said. “I knew I had the story in my head, and I had to write it down before it was gone.”
When her mystified husband asked what she was doing, Everson said, “Don’t talk to me. You’ll make me forget.’’
After writing it all in longhand, she put it into her iPad and used a program to place the pictures with the text and sent it all to Langford.
“We decided to self-publish rather than go through a publishing house. We wanted to keep control of the art,’’ she said. “We didn’t want anyone else to get their hands on Bill’s art.”
They also decided to give Haynes the top billing because the story wouldn’t have existed without the inspiration of his paintings.
The story is about a little dog that didn’t have a name who escaped from a pet store and in asking people his name, he’s treated well by some and rudely by others, she said.
“At the end of the story, he has a name and he has a home. I was surprised as anyone to learn what his name was when I got to the end,’’ she said.
Langford said Everson did “a super job with the story’’ in turning a pie-in-the-sky idea into a book.
“I’m happy. I hope Bill is,’’ she said.
Haynes left no indication of when he painted the pictures, but Langford said she dated them by the cars in the pictures, which looked like models from the 1930s.
Langford said she was a little hesitant about publishing what she described as sweet watercolors, but the publisher FriesenPress was not.
“I wasn’t sure they were good enough for a book, really,’’ she said. “The publisher said vintage is in.”
“Fire Dog” can be found online, and Langford hopes to have Everson at a book-signing at Ashantilly soon.
As for Everson’s cut from the only book she has written, she isn’t taking one.
“I feel it was God’s gift to me. I decided to give it to Ashantilly,’’ she said.