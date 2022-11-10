Fire ravaged a condemned home in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at midmorning Wednesday, and Brunswick firefighters say a man living there without permission likely caused the blaze.
Brunswick firefighters received a call at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday of a fire at the single-story wood frame home. Firefighters arrived in less than two minutes, attacking the fire with three engines, according to a release from the Brunswick Fire Department. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.