Fire destroys home near Harrington School

Fire destroyed the home next door to the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center in the 200 block of South Harrington Road on St. Simons Island before dawn Friday, and a property dispute emerged from the ashes.
Glynn County Fire-Rescue Division Chief Windell Knighten said the wood frame structure at 275 S. Harrington Road was completely destroyed in the fire.
The Historic Harrington School Cultural Center next door suffered no damage.
Firefighters were notified of the fire at 1:45 a.m. and arrived on scene to find the one-story wood structure engulfed in flames, Knighten said.
The smoldering ruins remained partitioned from public safety yellow tape at noon Friday.
The home was built in 1962 and is among the last remaining older homes from South Harrington Road’s era as a mainstay of the island’s tight-knit African American community. Larger modern homes of mostly White residents now overshadow the handful of Black-owned homes on the street.
Chip Wilson has lived all his life in the Harrington Community and is a popular singer and fixture at Bennie’s Red Barn at Frederica and South Harrington roads.
“It’s sad that another house has gone,” Wilson said, looking over the damage. “It’s one more lost piece of our history.”
The home had belonged to Amy Roberts, executive director of the St. Simons Island African American Heritage Coalition. The coalition maintains the cultural center and oversees educational activities at the restored one-room schoolhouse, which served the local African American community from the 1920s throughout the segregated era.
However, the property’s ownership was in dispute Friday. Roger Cobb II of Cherry Log Holdings, LLC, claimed ownership, but Roberts insisted she still owns the property.
Cobb said he bought the tax lien of $3,941 against the property in August 2021 and that Roberts had six months to pay it back, plus 20 percent.
Roberts said she has 12 months to pay Cobb off.
“I am saying, ‘No,’” Roberts said. “I had a year.”
She said Friday she was waiting to hear back from an attorney in Atlanta about how to proceed.
Glynn County Property Records show Amy Mitchell as the property’s grantor and Cherry Log Holdings as the grantee as of Aug. 2, 2021. Roberts said she sometimes uses the surname Mitchell, a former married name, as she did on the home’s property records.
Roberts said she has put $10,000 into the home and property recently, including a new roof, with plans of using the property to enhance activities at the cultural center.
Heritage coalition volunteer and grants coordinator Patrick Holladay said coalition officials planned to use the home to train docents at the cultural center.
Knighten noted what appeared to be a new tin roof among the materials destroyed in the fire. Holladay said a brand new refrigerator bought by the coalition arrived Thursday and also was destroyed.
Roberts said she was unaware of any ownership issues until she arrived Thursday to find new locks on the door. Roberts said she then went to the county courthouse to check the property records.
Roberts said she had the locks removed later Thursday and had new locks placed on the door.
She said she did not disturb what appeared to be a woman’s belongings that were inside the home.
Cobb’s adult daughter said Friday she planned to move into the house that day, having recently arrived from California.
Knighten said he arrvied before 9 a.m. Friday to inspect the fire, but a dispute between the opposing sides prompted him to summon county police to keep the peace.
“They did so much fussing, I finally had to call the police,” Knighten said.
Knighten said the blaze remains under investigation but added there is no reason to suspect foul play.
“The cause of the fire is undetermined,” he said. “The home was burned up completely.”