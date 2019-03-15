Fire destroys business off of U.S. 341

Fire destroyed a business building at 1017 Commercial Blvd. N, off of U.S. Highway 341, in the predawn hours Thursday, Glynn County Fire Department Division Chief Wendell Knighten said.
County fire marshals are still investigating to determine the cause of the 2:30 a.m. fire at AAA Quality Services, which specializes in cleaning and restoration of structures damaged by fire or water.
The fire was discovered when a Glynn County Police patrol officer spotted flames emerging from the steel-frame building’s roof, Kinghten said.
Glynn County firefighters arrived on the scene by 2:41 a.m., he said. A total of 17 firefighters attacked the fire, bringing it under control by 3:30 a.m. Knighten said. Several fire and ladder trucks also responded.
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours, putting out hotspots, he said.
“The building is a total loss, even though it’s steel frame,” Knighten said. “It’s still standing, but it is burnt from one end to the other.”