A 66-year-old Brunswick man died after midnight Sunday when fire consumed his small residence that was attached to a large home in the 3100 block of Treville Avenue, according to the Brunswick Fire Department.
The man lived in the one-bedroom wood structure that was attached to the back of the main house at 3109 Treville Ave., fire officials said.
His name has not been released, pending positive identification of his remains through an autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Pooler, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said.
The fire department was alerted to the fire at 12:26 a.m. Sunday and the structure was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived three minutes later, according to a report. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 10 minutes, but the structure had burned to the ground by then, Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley said.
The man’s body was discovered after the fire was extinguished.
“It was confirmed that a person had been in the residence and was deceased,” city police reported.
The residence had no smoke alarms.
It was the first death related to a residential fire in Brunswick since February 2016, when a 67-year-old man died in a house fire on Gordon Street. That home also contained no smoke alarms.
It was at about that time the Brunswick Fire Department initiated a campaign to put free smoke alarms in every residence within the city limits. Since then, city firefighters have installed more than 10,000 smoke detectors at residences throughout Brunswick.
However, Mobley lamented the fact that they had not had an opportunity to install smoke alarms at the Treville Street residence.
“I feel sure if there had been a smoke alarm in the apartment that this gentleman would still be alive,” Mobley said. “Until now, we haven’t had a fire death in the city since we started our (smoke alarm) program.
“It’s no doubt that the firefighters did their utmost in quickly extinguishing that fire,” Mobley added. “But we are strong proponents of prevention. And from that standpoint, frankly, we failed. We look at every fire fatality as a failure on our part.”
The main house suffered some damage as a result of the fire, Mobley said.
Anyone residing within the city of Brunswick who needs smoke alarms can call the fire department at 912-267-5546, Mobley said. Firefighters will come to the residence and install the smoke detectors.
The alarms and installation are free.
The smoke alarm program is paid for by donations from local businesses, individuals, civic organizations and the fire department’s own aluminum can recycling efforts.
“Call the Brunswick Fire Department at 267-5546 and let us know your address,” Mobley said. “We will bring and install free smoke alarms in your home, as many as needed. Smoke alarms save lives and that is our mission.”