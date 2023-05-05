There are 98 permitted boilers and associated equipment at Pinova that passed inspection in March by the state Fire Marshall’s Office. They are the only items at the plant inspected by state fire inspectors annually. Other fire safety aspects at the plant, and others like it in Georgia, are mostly evaluated by insurance companies, said State Fire Marshall Craig Landolt.

That is one reason Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said it is time for his department to work with the state to better familiarize local firefighters with what they might face when responding to fires at industrial operations.

