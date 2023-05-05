There are 98 permitted boilers and associated equipment at Pinova that passed inspection in March by the state Fire Marshall’s Office. They are the only items at the plant inspected by state fire inspectors annually. Other fire safety aspects at the plant, and others like it in Georgia, are mostly evaluated by insurance companies, said State Fire Marshall Craig Landolt.
That is one reason Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said it is time for his department to work with the state to better familiarize local firefighters with what they might face when responding to fires at industrial operations.
A massive fire erupted on the afternoon of April 15 that raged into the night, prompting shelter-in-place orders and an evacuation order for the area around the plant. It was ultimately extinguished by the Brunswick Fire Department and at least eight other agencies. The fire required an airdrop of firefighting foam to extinguish.
The results of an investigation into the cause of the fire had not been released to the public as of Thursday.
Landolt said that since 1949, the state has authority over fire safety inspections at places where large gatherings occur, like stadiums or where young and old people gather, like schools and nursing homes. Those inspections typically cover things like smoke alarms, fire exits, sprinkler systems, emergency lights and fire extinguishers, among other things.
“We look at all the common stuff you think of when you think of fire codes,” Landolt said.
At industrial facilities, boilers and high-pressure systems associated with them are inspected and permitted annually because of the fire risks involved with their operations.
Other potential fire hazards associated with the processes and operations at a facility are typically evaluated by insurance companies, Landolt said. That includes emergency response plans for everything from a chemical release to a fire.
Inspections of fire safety equipment to meet fire codes at Pinova and other facilities are handled by local fire departments. At Pinova, White said his inspectors look at the same things the state looks at when they visit stadiums. They ensure the fire suppression systems are working properly and that local codes are being met, White said.
In the case of Pinova, putting out the first fire on the morning of April 15 was aided by the plant’s fire suppression system, which worked well, he said. Later, however, when the second, larger fire erupted, the fire suppression system had been used heavily just a few hours earlier and had trouble keeping up with the blaze, White said.
With that in mind, White is coordinating with state inspectors to create site-specific plans for each industrial operation in the city so that his crews know what everything at the facility is, where it is, and what kinds of hazards they present.
“With industries, you have chemicals, different processes, things that can pose real dangers,” White said. “We want to go in so we know exactly what’s on-site, where it is and what it does.”
He recently added two inspectors to his department, bringing the total to three. White wants to make industries a focus so the fire department, which is the primary firefighting agency for places like Pinova, is prepared for anything.
Landolt said he is happy to work with the Brunswick Fire Department and the Glynn County Fire Department to offer technical and hazardous materials support wherever State Fire Marshall’s Office can.
“We consider our top priority supporting local fire departments,” Landolt said. “They are where the rubber meets the road in protecting our citizens.”
The cause of the fire on April 15 at Pinova is still under investigation by the state and the company, and the plant is still not operating. Company officials have said they will not reopen the facility until every piece of machinery and process has been thoroughly inspected and is safe to operate.
“Pinova’s No. 1 priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and the community,” said Senior Director of Operations Ron Martz. “That’s why we are taking the time necessary to conduct our evaluation.”