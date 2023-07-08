When the mercury rises during the heat of summer, fire departments get busy with calls for medical issues they’d like to prevent.
The Brunswick Fire Department has a few tips to help people beat the heat and stay safe during the hot months.
Reid Trawick, an inspector with the Brunswick Fire Department who is also an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, sees the number of calls increase every summer for heat-related medical issues.
“The heat these last couple of weeks has been brutal,” Trawick said Friday.
Temperatures have been in the 90s and heat indexes beyond the 100-degree mark this week.
That is why people should never leave pets or children unattended for long periods or left behind in vehicles. Look before you lock, Trawick says.
Check on elderly and sick people regularly and pay close attention to anyone who doesn’t have central air conditioning in their homes, he urges. Heat related illnesses can happen even when someone is inside, Trawick says.
Fire risks from activities like cookouts also increase during the summer, he said, reminding people to keep children and pets away from grills and ensure flames from a grill don’t become flames on something else.
“It is important to stay safe in the summer heat and to remember cookout safety, to stay hydrated, to check on elderly folks and to never ever leave children or pets in vehicles,” Trawick said.
When outdoors, limit strenuous activity, find shade whenever possible and stay hydrated, he says.
The National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control offer guidance about the signs of heat-related issues and first aid for heat-related medical issues like heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat cramp symptoms include heavy sweating and cramps or spasms in the legs and abdomen. If cramps occur, the weather service and CDC suggest applying pressure on the cramping muscles or gently massaging them to relieve the spasm. Give the person sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, in which case stop giving the person water, they advise.
Signs of heat exhaustion include weakness or tiredness, cool or clammy skin, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and a fast, weak pulse. First aid guidance in this situation includes moving the person to a cooler environment like an air conditioned room, loosening their clothing and applying wet cloths or putting the person in a cool bath. Offer sips of water and seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits or symptoms worsen or last longer than an hour, the weather service and CDC said.
Heat stroke is the most severe of the heat-related medical issues. Symptoms include throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, a body temperature of more than 103 degrees, skin that is hot, red, dry or damp, a rapid and strong pulse, fainting, and loss of consciousness. The CDC and weather service say to call 911 immediately if someone exhibits these symptoms.
Similar first aid to heat exhaustion is also suggested, but do not give the person fluids, they say.
