Fire Department: fire causes $150,000 damage at electric car business
A fire caused an estimated $150,000 damage Thursday night to an electrical vehicle sales business in the Cypress Mill Plaza, 4420 Altama Ave., according to the Brunswick Fire Department.
City firefighters were on scene in less than three minutes of a receiving the 7:05 p.m. call of a fire at GEMCAR Sales and Service, located in Suite 9 in the plaza, a fire department report said. Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes. The business’s sprinkler system activated for the fire and helped contain it, the report said.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to the building and another $100,000 damage to its contents, the report said. The fire started within an electric vehicle, the report said. GEMCAR sells small electric vehicles for utility and personal uses.