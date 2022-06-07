Steve Boatright, the son in Stan Boatright and Son Volkswagen Repairs, sat in the undamaged half of his burned business Monday morning and pondered the future of the nearly 45-year-old business.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,’’ Boatright said as he sat at the front of the car he was repairing when fire started Sunday afternoon in the office portion of the L-shaped garage.
“I was out here working on this car,’’ he said of the Volkswagen Touareg. “I had been in the office watching a race. When the race was over, I decided to come out and work.”
An alarm alerted Glynn County firefighters at 7:39 p.m. Sunday to the fire at Boatright and Sons at 6101 U.S. 341, county division fire chief Wendell Knighten said.
The first fire truck arrived on scene within five minutes.
“The fire department did an aggressive exterior attack and sprayed water through various openings,” Knighten said.
Boatright said everything was fine when he was inside the office but after being outside a while he heard a strange noise.
“I heard something popping. I said, ‘What is that?’’’ he said. “And it was on.”
The fire burned the office area, the parts storage area overhead and a repair bay where he worked most frequently and where he had a 1971 Volkswagen Westfalia camper van on a lift. The fire destroyed the van but didn’t do much damage beyond that. The Toureg and four other cars were not damaged.
He started work at the garage when his late father, Stan, opened it in September 1977. He was 20 at the time and now is nearing 65.
Many people relied on the Boatrights for repairs on their Volkswagens, Audis and older model Porsches in a town that no longer has a VW dealership. The Boatrights were well known in the area and one out-of-state long distance traveler, who had trouble with his VW camper, limped into Boatright’s a couple of years ago and camped with top up just outside the gate until the needed parts arrived.
Tow truck drivers often took those whose VW’s broke down on I-95 to the Boatrights.
It is still a Boatright & Son operation although it’s now Steve and his son, Brent.
Stan Boartight, who built a reputation for honesty, died in March 2013. Steve has been working alone a few days as Brent recovers from an accident at the garage.
Tuesday, Steve Boatright was wearily answering the phone and talking with long-time customers and friends who came to check on him.
“I was here till the last fire truck backed out,’’ he said. “Then I went home. I couldn’t do anything in the dark.”
Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Knighten said. The structure was considered too unstable to enter and inspect, so the cause of the fire and degree of damage is not yet known.
“The building was determined to be unsafe by the ground commander,” Knighten said. “No one is allowed to enter due to the fact that it may collapse at any time.”