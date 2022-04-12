A kitchen fire early Sunday morning at a home in the 800 block of P Street in Brunswick caused extensive interior damage, displacing the two adults and four children who lived there, city fire department officials said.
Brunswick firefighters received a call of a fire at the home at 804 P St. at 3:11 a.m. Sunday and arrived on scene about four minutes later. Firefighters had the blaze under control within nine minutes of arrival.
By then, however, the fire had caused extensive damage to the kitchen, an adjacent utility room and the ceiling and crawl space overhead, said Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief John Tyre. The fire also created extensive smoke damage, he said.
The fire was electrical in nature, starting in the kitchen and spreading to the utility room, the ceiling and the crawl space, Tyre said. The American Red Cross found shelter and other necessities for the adult couple and the four children who were living in the home, Tyre said.
There were no injuries.