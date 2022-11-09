Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Symrise EMS
Police monitored the entrance to Symrise on Monday in the aftermath of an explosion at the site.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo.

The fire prompted calls for evacuations in several communities in southern Glynn County and northern Camden County as Glynn County Fire-Rescue firefighters and HAZMAT (hazardous materials) crews from Savannah to Jacksonville engaged the fire throughout the day.

