Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo.
The fire prompted calls for evacuations in several communities in southern Glynn County and northern Camden County as Glynn County Fire-Rescue firefighters and HAZMAT (hazardous materials) crews from Savannah to Jacksonville engaged the fire throughout the day.
Crews doused the last of the fire late Monday afternoon with a foam provided by Savannah that is designed for industrial fires and hazardous materials blazes, DiCritofalo said.
Steady northerly winds sent thick clouds of smoke southwest into the marsh and away from residents, he said. The smoke dissipated before reaching populated areas.
Smoke fueled by hydrogen peroxide gasses could cause respiratory and other health problems, DiCristofalo said during a briefing with U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1.
"This could have been much worse," DiCristofalo told Carter at Glynn County Fire-Rescue Department headquarters. "We were fortunate that the winds turned to the south. It allowed the smoke to dissipate."
Without the foam, DiCristofalo said, "I think we would still be there right now."
Evacuation orders went out to several communities in southern Glynn County and northern Camden County after the explosion at the Symrise chemical plant, where the German-based company manufactures perfume. Glynn County firefighters responded to the first call 3:56 a.m.
Officials determined the fire was related to at least three explosions amid several 20,000-gallon tanks containing hydrogen peroxide. Such pressurized liquid explosions are known to firefighters as BLEVEs (boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion).
"A white cloud was venting from the top," he said.
County firefighters attacked the blaze with three fire engines, using water from a 1.5 million gallon tank that Symrise keeps on scene for fire suppression. Firefighters exhausted the onsite water supply within about two hours.
Firefighters withdrew to a safe distance as firefighters from neighboring communities and counties responded to assist.
The main hydrogen peroxide fire burned itself out, he said.
"We backed up and allowed the product to burn off," DiCristofalo said. "That is HAZMAT procedure. There were no more plumes. All the product had been burned out."
Drones were used throughout the day to help monitor the remaining fires on the scene. Jacksonville provided a tower ladder truck to assist, he said. Both Jacksonville and Savannah crews provided significant HAZMAT equipment.
Firefighters went back in late in the afternoon, dousing the fire with AFFF firefighting foam. Savannah also had the equipment to distribute it, DiCristofalo said.
"When those trucks rolled in with the foam, we had used everything we had," he said.
The fire was declared under control at around 6 p.m.
Two firefighters were treated for exhaustion, DiCristofalo said.
The state fire marshal will investigate to determine a cause.
Symrise's operations are closed indefinitely, although DiCristofalo said, "I don't think (the facility) is a complete loss."
The company had already begun cleanup operations late Monday, he said.
"They said we'll have the place cleaned up before the storm," he said, referring to Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival here Thursday.
Evacuation notices went out early Monday to residents of Satilla Shores, Fancy Bluff and Royal Oaks in Glynn County, and to residents in Dover Bluff, Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove in Camden County.
Thick smoke blocked Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen's view of a peaceful sunrise Monday morning from his home in Royal Oaks. Tostensen left before the evacuation notice was issued and did not return home until after dark.
"I was sitting on my porch at about daybreak when I saw the smoke fumes," Tostensen said. "To tell you the truth, I left early in the morning. By the time I got home, the evacuation had been lifted."
Tostensen said Glynn County Sheriff's Office deputies went door to door in Royal Oaks, knocking on doors and informing residents of the evacuation. Residents were not forced to leave, he said.
In fact, Tostensen said, most of his neighbors chose to remain at home rather than evacuate. Favorable wind conditions pushed the smoke away from Royal Oaks, Tostensen noted.
"The sheriff came and knocked on everybody's door, which was great," Tostenson said. "He did not force the issue, but he let everyone know how important it was. Most people stayed."
Glynn County officials established a shelter at the Ballard Park gymnasium for those who evacuated. One family used the shelter while it was open Monday, Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon told The News in a separate meeting.
Tostensen praised the outside agencies that joined Glynn County in the firefight. In particular, he noted the assistance of firefighters from the Jacksonville area, who had experience with fires of this nature.
Other agencies taking part included the fire departments of Brunswick, Jekyll, Nahunta and Camden County, as well as Glynn County's Emergency Management Agency, the state Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County police, the county sheriff's office and the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
"I think it was amazing the support we got from surrounding communities," Tostensen said. "And Jacksonville was topnotch. They were set up for this type of fire, and they did wonderfully."
Glynn County has 20 firefighters who are HAZMAT trained, DiCristofalo said. While the department can always be better prepared, he told Carter any emergency like the explosive chemical fire would almost always require considerable outside assistance.
"You guys really did a great job," Carter said, "and I can't thank you enough."
"We had a lot of help," DiCristofalo said.